A DAVAO-BASED company has secured the contract for the expansion of the Masbate port, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said.

In a notice of award posted on its website, the PPA announced that Khan Kon Chi Construction Development Corp. won the P161.74-million contract.

The same company secured the contract for the P839.18-million Currimao Port expansion project.

The company will have 450 days to complete the Masbate port expansion, the PPA said, noting that at least eight companies submitted proposals for the project.

Aside from Khan Kon Chi Construction, the companies that submitted bids for the project include Grace Construction Corp., SB Construction Corp., Sunwest, Inc., MAC Builders Corp., the joint venture of JFAP Construction and NBCDC Corp., Luzviminda Engineering, and Frey-Fil Corp.

Last week, the port regulator also awarded the contract to restore another port in Masbate, the Esperanza Port, to a Bataan-based construction company, Jejor’s Construction Corp. and NBCDC Corp.

The PPA is working with private companies for the rehabilitation and expansion of its ports.

Over the next four years, the PPA is allocating approximately P16 billion to fund its projects, including 14 flagship projects slated for completion within this period. — Ashley Erika O. Jose