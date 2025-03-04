ROBINSONS Land Corp. (RLC) said it plans to build 2,000 electric vehicle (EV) charging units within five years to support the transition to electric mobility.

“After this first installation at GBF Center, Robinsons Land plans to extend the GoCharge network by partnering with EV and energy industry leaders to deploy chargers across its various developments nationwide within the next two years, with a vision to expand to 2,000 charging units within five years,” the company said in a statement on Monday.

“By investing in advanced EV-charging infrastructure, Robinsons Land not only supports the shift to electric mobility but also solidifies its role as a true champion of meaningful sustainability,” it added.

On Feb. 28, Robinsons Land unveiled its first EV charging station, GoCharge, located at GBF Center 1 in Bridgetowne Destination Estate, Quezon City.

RLC initially deployed green energy-powered car and motorcycle chargers, powered by solar panels supplied by EV dealer Wuling Philippines.

Apart from the standard charging units offering 220 volts (V)/32 amperes (A) at 7 kilowatts (kW), which provide a full charge in six to seven hours, the new GoCharge hub also includes fast-charging units delivering 400 V with 114-228 A at up to 200 kW, allowing vehicles to charge in as little as 30 minutes.

“I believe RLC and Wuling share a vision of creating a more sustainable and future-ready Philippines. As with Wuling, RLC is deeply committed to innovation and excellence,” Robinsons Land President and Chief Executive Officer Mybelle V. Aragon-GoBio said during the launch.

The partnership is part of RLC’s advocacy to make EV ownership more convenient and accessible to Filipinos, said Robinsons Land Senior Vice-President Jericho P. Go.

“For an ordinary Filipino family, the savings on ever-rising fuel costs can make a significant difference in their daily life. That money could be redirected to more nutritious food, paying bills, children’s allowances, improved education, healthcare, or even expanding a business,” Mr. Go said.

“With more affordable mobility and reduced expenses, we can help level the playing field and truly improve lives.”

Robinsons Land said it is open to collaborating with other leading EV brands for future GoCharge stations to expand its reach and provide the best technologies for its customers. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz