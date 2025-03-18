REAL ESTATE developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI) has partnered with the Philippine National Bank (PNB) to streamline property purchases in the Philippines for foreign clients.

“We highly value our partnership with Philippine National Bank (PNB) as it strengthens our commitment to providing a seamless and efficient buying experience for our clients abroad,” Rufino Gutierrez, senior managing director of Ayala Land International Sales, Inc., said in a statement on Monday.

“Through this collaboration, we are making it easier for Filipinos and foreign investors to acquire properties in the Philippines by offering accessible financing and secure remittance solutions.”

The enhanced PNB Own a Philippine Home Loan program allows buyers in the United States to apply for a real estate loan evaluated based on their FICO Score, with no age limit on loan applications.

This offers greater flexibility and accessibility in securing home financing, ALI said.

Buyers can use the Autopay Remittance Solution via ACH by enrolling their US-based bank account, ensuring timely and hassle-free payments.

Ayala Land buyers in Singapore can avail of a US dollar-denominated loan, while those in Japan can secure financing in Japanese yen.

“This provides a practical option for international clients seeking a stable and convenient financing solution.”

Filipino buyers are also not required to appoint an attorney-in-fact when applying for a loan through PNB branches in Los Angeles, New York, Guam, Singapore, and Japan.

“We understand the challenges that come with buying property from abroad and, through this partnership, we are making the process easier, more accessible, and worry-free,” PNB President Florido Casuela said.

“With PNB’s specialized home loan solutions and global presence, we are committed to supporting Filipinos and investors every step of the way in securing their future in the Philippines.” — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz