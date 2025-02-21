AYALA LAND ESTATES, Inc. (ALEI) said The Blue Leaf events space at the Arca South estate in Taguig City is set to open in 2026 as part of efforts to expand the estate’s offerings.

The company, in partnership with events space operator The Blue Leaf, recently broke ground for the planned venue, ALEI said in an e-mail statement late Wednesday.

The Blue Leaf at Arca South will feature a single, exclusive events hall with a capacity of up to 250 guests. It is designed with a focus on food-centered experiences and advanced theatrical features.

According to ALEI, the venue will be the most environmentally friendly branch in The Blue Leaf’s portfolio, incorporating rainwater catchment systems, energy-efficient appliances, and solar power harvesting.

ALEI is a subsidiary of listed property developer Ayala Land, Inc. (ALI).

“The integration of The Blue Leaf into Arca South is a synergistic approach to strengthen the mix of developments within the estate,” ALI Senior Vice President and Senior Project Development Head of Estates Group May P. Rodriguez said.

“It is a key component in ensuring our promise of delivering a mixed-use estate that offers diverse uses for a holistic and dynamic urban living experience,” she added.

For 2024, ALI recorded a 15% increase in net income to P28.2 billion as revenue rose by 21% to P180.7 billion.

Arca South is a 74-hectare mixed-use estate featuring residential, commercial, and recreational spaces. It is located near the Makati City central business district and Bonifacio Global City.

On Thursday, ALI shares declined by 8.06% or P2 to close at P22.80 each. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave