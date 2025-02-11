MEDIAQUEST HOLDINGS, Inc. has partnered with television personality Wilfredo “Willie” B. Revillame and Golden Pacific Holdings, Inc. for the construction of a new ten-story multipurpose building in Mandaluyong City.

The agreement, signed on Monday, involved MVP Group of Companies Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan, MediaQuest President and Chief Executive Officer Jane J. Basas, Golden Pacific Holdings President JP Padiernos, and Mr. Revillame.

“The building is almost P4 billion,” Mr. Revillame told reporters.

The new facility, located beside the TV5 Media Center, will feature studios, modern office spaces, and volleyball and basketball courts.

“This is a special building, studio, dedicated to Willie’s Wil to Win show. But when he’s not using it, it can be used for other shows of TV5. We provide the land, and most of the expenses related to the building will be provided by his group,” MVP Group Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said in a separate interview.

“This is an exciting new chapter for MediaQuest and our partners. This new building is a significant investment that will help MediaQuest bring joy to Filipinos for decades to come,” he added.

With the new project, the taping of Mr. Revillame’s Wil to Win TV show will be relocated to Mandaluyong from its current studio in Novaliches.

“We hope to turn over the first phase before the end of the year. We aim to complete the entire project within two and a half to three years. Our main priority is this because we really want to move operations from Novaliches to Mandaluyong,” Ms. Basas said.

“We’re going to uproot them from Novaliches once this is done and bring the show here. That’s phase one. We’re also looking to sell the Novaliches property. Part of the funds for construction will come from the proceeds of that sale,” she added.

