OFFGRID energy generator DMCI Power Corp. (DPC) reported energy sales of 491.2 gigawatt-hours (GWh) for 2024, a 9% increase from the previous year, driven by higher demand.

The growth was also driven by the full operations of its 15-megawatt (MW) Palawan thermal power plant, which began supplying power to the province in August 2023, the company said in a statement on Thursday.

“2024 was a breakthrough year for DMCI Power as we achieved record-high energy sales and ensured reliable operations across all our plants,” said DPC President Antonino E. Gatdula, Jr.

The company said that it aims to expand its installed capacity by 27% with 43 MW of projects under development. Within this pipeline is the 12 MW Semirara Wind Project, the company’s first renewable energy venture.

Scheduled to start commercial operations in early 2025, the P600-million project is expected to generate 32 million kilowatt-hours per year, according to Christopher Thomas C. Gotianun, chief business development officer of Semirara Mining and Power Corp., a sister company of DPC.

The wind project is intended to provide renewable energy to support mining operations on Semirara Island.

“DMCI Power will be the one owning the asset and supplying power to Semirara,” Mr. Gotianun said. “That should do two things: DMCI Power will get revenue, and Semirara will save on diesel costs.”

Among the company’s additional projects are an 8-MW bunker power plant in Aborlan, Palawan, scheduled for completion in the first quarter of 2025, and another 8-MW bunker power plant in Masbate, set to be operational by the second quarter.

“DMCI Power remains committed to meeting the growing energy needs of off-grid areas. We were recently awarded contracts to supply 2 MW in Antique and an additional 15 MW in Palawan,” Mr. Gatdula said.

“Our ongoing and upcoming projects aim to deliver reliable and efficient energy solutions that support national progress.”

Established in 2006, DMCI Power primarily focuses on providing energy to off-grid small and remote islands.

The company has 159.8 MW of installed capacity and operates thermal, bunker, and diesel power plants in Masbate, Oriental Mindoro, and Palawan. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera