VANTAGE Energy Solutions and Management, Inc., the affiliate retail electricity supplier of power distributor Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), has forged a partnership with Pepsi-Cola Products Philippines, Inc. (PCPPI) to supply power to the latter’s manufacturing facilities.

Vantage Energy will provide electricity to PCPPI’s five manufacturing plants in Luzon and Visayas, the company said in a media release over the weekend.

“This collaboration extends past the framework of our contract. Together with PCPPI, we are committed to driving innovation and advancing sustainable practices that enrich the communities we serve,” Vantage Energy President Ernesto M. Cabral said.

Vantage Energy is the first affiliate retail electricity supplier of Meralco. A member of the retail supply sector since 2017, it has been servicing contestable customers nationwide not just with competitive supply but also with customized energy solutions.

A retail electricity supplier is an entity allowed to manage the supply requirements of qualified end-users or contestable customers.

Meanwhile, PCPPI is the exclusive manufacturer of PepsiCo beverages in the Philippines and a global leader in the convenient foods and beverages industry.

PCPPI President and Chief Executive Officer Phyo Phyu Noe said that the company’s partnership with Vantage Energy will enable “future-proofed and greener operations for the food and beverage giant’s manufacturing plants.”

“This strategic engagement with Vantage Energy is part of PCPPI’s transformation. We are committed to ensuring energy efficiency across our locations, as this brings value to our overall operations and to the communities we serve,” Mr. Noe said.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera