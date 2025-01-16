THE COUNTRY’S first Open Radio Access Network (RAN) laboratory is set to be operational by the first quarter of this year, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said.

“Open RAN is not yet commercially available in the Philippines, but we foresee that it will be available in the next few years. With this laboratory, we are promoting the sharing of active components as well as the liberalization of the industry,” Information and Communications Technology Undersecretary Jeffrey Ian C. Dy told reporters on Wednesday.

The establishment of the Open RAN laboratory is under the United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID) $33.3 million Better Access and Connectivity (BEACON) project, which aims to help boost the country’s economic growth by enhancing connectivity in the Philippines.

Of this, about $8 million is allocated for the Open RAN laboratory project, USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn said, noting that $4 million is set aside for the establishment of the laboratory itself, while another $4 million is for the academy, which will facilitate the upskilling and training of local engineers in designing, building, and operating these networks.

USAID said the Open RAN laboratory will be operational by the first quarter of this year and will be officially launched in May with government and private sector participation.

Mr. Dy said that the Open RAN laboratory will help advance the fifth-generation (5G) network rollout in the country, while also allowing telecommunications providers to access radio access networks.

“It could be used by any telco. This could lead to lower capital expenditures for telcos and promote a more competitive market,” he said.

Aside from the Open RAN laboratory project, USAID’s BEACON project also includes initiatives that will help accelerate the country’s digital infrastructure, address the digital divide through low-cost broadband, and strengthen cybersecurity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose