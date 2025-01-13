NORTHERN Sun Radiance, Inc. (NSRI), a unit of Aboitiz Power Corp. (AboitizPower), is requesting approval from the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to construct a transmission facility that will connect its solar farm to the Luzon grid.

The company is proposing to develop, own, and/or operate interconnection facilities to connect its 120.30-megawatt San Marcelino Floating Solar Power Project (FSPP) to the Luzon grid, according to its filing with the ERC.

“NSRI needs to immediately test, commission, and dispatch the San Marcelino FSPP upon its completion to avoid unnecessary delays that can lead to opportunity costs and contribute to the rising demand growth,” the company said.

“Thus, it is necessary for NSRI’s San Marcelino FSPP to be connected to the grid, through the Dedicated Facility Project, at the earliest possible opportunity,” it added.

NSRI is a subsidiary of Aboitiz Renewables, Inc., the renewable energy arm of AboitizPower.

The San Marcelino FSPP is located in San Marcelino, Zambales. It is scheduled for testing and commissioning by September 2027 and set to start commercial operations by December 2027, according to the Energy department.

The solar project is proposed to be connected to the 230-kilovolt (kV) Castillejos Substation of the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines through a 10.5-kilometer, 230-kV transmission line.

“NSRI studied its options and found that such direct connection is the sole viable option to connect the San Marcelino FSPP to the Luzon grid due to its proximity and economic feasibility,” the company said.

To construct the facility, the company estimates a project cost of P895.62 million, which will still vary depending on the final cost from the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera