GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has deployed its first private 5G network to offer dedicated connectivity to businesses, while also providing a secure network, the Ayala Corp.-led telecommunication company said.

The 5G network is meant to address major operational flaws and challenges in different industries, it said in a statement on Sunday.

The 5G-dedicated network was installed at its facility, Globe said, adding that the wireless network leverages the potential of 5G to power advanced digital solutions.

“As businesses and organizations continue to adapt to the rapidly changing technological landscape, Globe’s private 5G network solution will be a key enabler in overcoming connectivity challenges,” Gerhard Tan, senior director and head of technology strategy and innovations at Globe, said in the statement.

Globe said the 5G private network has a dedicated bandwidth that provides a higher level of network security.

The service will be available to Globe’s business-to-business (B2B) clients at ports and the mining and manufacturing sectors.

Globe said its business-to-business clients would benefit from a dedicated 5G network by ensuring operational safety, asset tracking and helping clients operate in a secure network.

“It also enables customization to deliver high performance, low latency and secure connectivity exclusive to a specific organization, facility or operation,” Globe said.

It said it is working with technology providers to ensure that its 5G solutions keep up with the changing technological landscape.

“Globe’s private 5G network solution will be a key enabler in overcoming connectivity challenges, enabling new applications for different use cases and driving the next wave of digital transformation,” it added. — Ashley Erika O. Jose