SAN MIGUEL CORP.-LED New NAIA Infra Corp. logged 50.1 million passengers in 2024, surpassing the pre-pandemic passenger count at Manila’s international airport.

“This growth is a clear sign that confidence in air travel has returned, and it motivates us to work even harder,” New NAIA President Ramon S. Ang said in a statement on Thursday. “Our goal is to ensure that NAIA provides a better experience for everyone — passengers, airlines and partners alike.”

Last year’s passenger tally at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) was 5.08% higher than the previous record in 2019 and 10.43% higher than in 2023, New NAIA said.

NAIA also logged 293,488 flights excluding general aviation, which it said was 4.83% higher than in 2023.

New NAIA also recorded an average on-time performance of 83.36% during the peak travel season from Dec. 30 to Jan.1. This was the highest on-time performance at the airport since New NAIA assumed operations and management of the airport in September.

Last year’s passenger volume was mainly driven by domestic travel, which rose 7.8% to 24.48 million from a year earlier. International passenger volume increased 14.4% to 21.15 million.

New NAIA took over the operations of NAIA last year after proposing to allot 82.1% of NAIA revenues to the government.

The company said it plans to improve the airport’s infrastructure and streamline operations to accommodate increasing passenger demand. — Ashley Erika O. Jose