PLDT Inc., through its unit ePLDT, Inc., has completed the structure of its 50-megawatt (MW) hyperscale VITRO Sta. Rosa, its biggest data center to date, the company announced on Wednesday.

“VITRO Sta. Rosa is a landmark achievement for the PLDT Group and the Philippines. A lot of hyperscalers have already expressed their interest in co-locating in our facility,” ePLDT and VITRO, Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer Victor S. Genuino said in a statement.

The structural completion of VITRO Sta. Rosa will pave the way for power integration and energization, ePLDT said.

“With its structural completion, VITRO Sta. Rosa is completing another cornerstone in its development as it energizes the facility soon to welcome telcos, enterprises, and hyperscalers,” it added.

VITRO Sta. Rosa is said to be the country’s largest data center campus in the country, sitting on a five-hectare lot in Sta. Rosa, Laguna. According to its website, Vitro Sta. Rosa will have an initial capacity of 14 MW this year, which can be expanded to 50 MW once fully operational.

The Laguna data center is ePLDT’s 11th data center.

VITRO Sta. Rosa is designed to use less energy while also using the latest innovation in cooling and power redundancy — the highest network level with at least three fiber routes from PLDT and other telecommunication providers.

Earlier this year, PLDT said it was planning to scale up the capacity of its data centers.

The company said that its planned 12th data center may double the capacity of VITRO Sta. Rosa, while it is still in the site selection process for its 13th and 14th data centers.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose