NLEX Corp., a unit of Metro Pacific Tollways Corp. (MPTC), is on track to complete the third Candaba viaduct by November after the project hits 50% progress.

“This remarkable achievement shows NLEX’s commitment to complete the project by November 2024. We are very glad that our chosen construction partner, Leighton Contractors (Asia) Ltd., is one with us in our objective to expedite work on the project, while prioritizing the safety of all workers and ensuring the structural soundness of the new bridge,” J. Luigi L. Bautista, NLEX president and general manager, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The company said the first girder for the viaduct project was installed marking the project’s halfway completion.

“The installation of the first girder marks the pivotal transition from groundwork-heavy construction to road-level work, minimizing the project’s dependence on ground access. This ensures that work can continue in all-weather conditions,” NLEX said.

Last year, the company said it is setting aside P15 billion for its capital expenditure to support existing projects and expansion plans including the Candaba viaduct project.

The P7.89-billion Candaba third viaduct project in Pampanga is initially expected to be operational by November this year.

The Candaba third viaduct project will feature a new road that will be constructed between the two existing viaducts, thereby increasing the capacity of the Candaba viaduct to three lanes with inner and outer shoulders in each direction.

MPTC is the tollways unit of Metro Pacific Investments Corp., one of three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT, Inc.

