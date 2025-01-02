ABOITIZ Construction recently finished the construction of five warehouses in Cebu in Central Philippines for FAST Logistics Group, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The project, spanning a total construction floor area of 17,315 square meters, was delivered in less than a year, it said.

The company used pre-engineered building steel materials and a steel formwork system, an innovative approach to delivering durable and efficient construction solutions.

“The warehouse complex marks a significant milestone in FAST Logistics Group’s expansion efforts,” Aboitiz Construction said. “As one of the Philippines’ leading logistics and distribution solution providers, FAST continues to diversify its footprint to meet growing market demands.”

Aboitiz Construction employed about 300 workers for the project, with 80% of hired workers based in Cebu. It also recorded more than 800,000 safe man-hours, showing the company’s commitment to community development, economic growth, as well as safety and quality, it said.

The project was completed in partnership with property developer MVC Development Corp. and Hearn & Hearn Consulting.

Aboitiz Construction will continue expanding its portfolio in the light industry sector through quality warehouses to support the growth of the country’s logistics industry, the company said. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz