METRO PACIFIC Investments Corp. (MPIC) and Maynilad Water Services, Inc. are ramping up their sustainability initiatives by partnering to launch a reforestation project within the Ipo Watershed.

The partnership aims to reforest and care for 25 hectares per year within the Ipo Watershed over the next three years, MPIC said in a statement over the weekend.

“By the end of 2026, the project will restore 75 hectares of forest, contributing to the sustainability of the watershed, creating livelihood opportunities, and enriching biodiversity,” MPIC said.

MPIC said it will provide the manpower, funding support, and logistical assistance for the reforestation project, while Maynilad is tasked with the technical know-how for the implementation of the project, such as identifying optimal planting sites, sourcing native seedlings, and monitoring the project.

The Ipo Watershed was declared a protected area by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. It is considered an important source, serving as a vital link in the Angat-Umiray-Ipo watersheds system, which supplies about 96% of Metro Manila’s water demand.

The reforestation initiative of MPIC and Maynilad was formalized through a memorandum of understanding on Nov. 8. The project also aims to provide an additional source of income for the Dumagat community living within the watershed by having them as the project’s reforestation partners.

“[The program] actively engages local volunteers, generates livelihood opportunities, and raises awareness about the importance of environmental protection in surrounding communities,” MPIC said.

Maynilad serves certain portions of Manila, Quezon City, and Makati. It also operates in Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

MPIC is one of the three key Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

