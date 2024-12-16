RL Commercial REIT, Inc. (RCR), the real estate investment trust company of property developer Robinsons Land, Inc., has recently renovated the lobby of its 37-storey Robinsons Summit Center to enhance tenant experience.

“Premiumization is about creating spaces that inspire — not just with their aesthetics but with the opportunities they offer,” RCR President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jericho P. Go said in a statement.

“At Robinsons Offices, we ensure our tenants feel supported, inspired, and ready to conquer the future,” he added.

The newly renovated lobby was launched on Dec. 12.

“This milestone reflects Robinsons Offices’ commitment to enhancing spaces for the modern workforce, meeting global standards, and offering nothing short of excellence,” it said.

The lobby features polished marble floors, rich wood accents, and bespoke furnishings.

It also has a 10-meter-high ceiling, with natural light from its large windows.

Its centerpiece is a grand clock with a crystal chandelier, displaying four time zones: Manila, Dubai, New York, and London.

The new Robinsons Summit Center lobby is not just a space, but a statement, according to Mr. Go.

“It represents our belief that the Filipino workforce is world-class and capable of standing alongside the best on the global stage. This is a space that inspires confidence, creativity, and pride.”

Robinsons Summit Center also said it maintains its commitment to environmental responsibility.

The building obtained its EDGE (Excellence in Design for Greater Efficiencies) certification in April.

It also boasts proximity to major transport hubs, onsite parking, and floor-to-ceiling windows showing views of the Makati skyline. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz