HONG KONG-BASED HGC Global Communications, Ltd. (HGC) recently introduced its new data center interconnect (DCI) solution that links eight data centers in the Philippines.

“The launch of DCI service comes in response to the growing demands for data center-to-data center connectivity from the region into the Philippines, and growing cloud and content hosting to the data centers,” HGC said in an-emailed statement on Thursday.

“The surge is seen by the company as closely tied to the emerging trend in advanced technologies such as AI (artificial intelligence) and cybersecurity, underscoring the critical importance of their development of digital economy and social advancement in the Philippines,” it added.

The service, which provides connections between data centers, is essential for supporting real-time data processing, disaster recovery, and the growing demand for cloud services and data center-to-data center communication.

The company said that a key feature of the DCI service is the establishment of direct data center-to-data center connectivity with no other nodes in between, resulting in the “lowest latency and eliminating additional points of failure.”

“This DCI cluster is poised to connect with HGC DCI clusters in Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand on single connected network and will be expanded to include more Southeast Asian countries to accommodate the latest technology trends,” the company said.

This expansion is expected to bolster digital capabilities in the Philippines to elevate its status as an emerging international network hub, it also said.

The company has partnered with data centers Digital Edge, Digital Halo, STT GDC Philippines, Total Information Management, and VITRO, Inc.

“HGC has been dedicated to expanding in Southeast Asia, with a strong focus on deepening our presence in the Philippines over the past few years,” said Andrew Kwok, chief executive officer of HGC.

“HGC will enhance our connectivity offerings to strengthen connection between the Philippines and other key regions, such as Hong Kong and Singapore. We will continue to invest in telecommunications infrastructure and advance AI-powered ICT services to boost digital capabilities across various sectors in the Philippines for their digital advancements,” he added. — Beatriz Marie D. Cruz