LOGISTICS company Ninja Van Philippines aims to scale and innovate its business-to-business (B2B) logistics operations with 200 newly rebranded trucks nationwide, its chief commercial officer said.

“The rebranding of our trucks is not just about a fresh look,” Sabina Lopez-Vergara, Ninja Van chief commercial officer in the Philippines and regional head of marketing, said in a statement on Wednesday.

“It represents the way we move forward with the businesses that we help grow through our B2B logistics solutions,” she added.

The company sees the revamp in bold red design as a way to highlight its services like Ninja Dash, Ninja Fulfillment, and Ninja Restock.

It added that this overhaul also plays a “crucial” part in Ninja Restock, its less-than-truckload freight, and inter-island delivery services.

Ninja Restock covers Metro Manila, the Greater Manila Area, Central, and North Luzon. It also delivers within the Visayas and Mindanao regions.

According to its website, some challenges in traditional trucking services include slow transportation, overstocking, and understocking supplies or goods.

Ninja Restock combats these struggles by offering a cost-effective solution for small-quantity shipments that can be shipped in a single truckload with multiple goods from different shippers, the company said.

It aims to mitigate stockouts and overstocking by offering a faster way to restock and move inventory.

The company projects to roll out more than a hundred rebranded trucks in the next few months to increase the brand’s visibility and spotlight its services.

“With more rebranded trucks in the coming months, we are reinforcing our role as a trusted logistics partner for businesses across the country,” Ms. Lopez-Vergara said. — Almira Louise S. Martinez