AYALA CORP. Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala (JAZA) has been named to the inaugural Leaders50 list for inspiring organizational leadership.

The list, compiled by London-based Thinkers50, recognizes 50 of the most inspiring and exceptional leaders around the world.

The leaders were evaluated based on various criteria such as character, organizational impact, economic contribution, social purpose, leadership development, organizational resilience and adaptability, and visionary impact.

The nominations were drawn from the Thinkers50 community of global thought leaders.

“This recognition belongs to the dedicated employees of the Ayala group, whose unwavering support and commitment enable us to build businesses that help people thrive,” Mr. Zobel said in a Facebook post on Thursday.

“I also share this achievement with our partners and stakeholders, who share our purpose and vision, working closely with us to foster communities and, ultimately, a country where more people can thrive,” he added.

Other leaders included in the Leaders50 list were Microsoft Corp. Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Satya Nadella, Chanel CEO Leena Nair, General Motors Chair and CEO Mary Barra, and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.

The Leaders50 list cited leaders from over 20 countries, with the United States having the largest grouping.

“The challenges facing the world, organizations, and individuals are enormous. We do not know all of the elements which will be necessary to begin to tackle these challenges. But, we do know that none will be overcome without leadership,” Thinkers50 Cofounder Stuart Crainer said.

“Leaders50 shines a light on some exceptional leaders in the hope that others may learn from them, be inspired by them, and take on the mantle of leadership,” he added

Established in 2001, Thinkers50 is a resource for identifying, ranking, and sharing the leading management ideas. It is the first-ever global ranking of management thinkers. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave