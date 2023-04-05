THE Makati Business Club (MBC) said it will explore collaboration opportunities with potential Thai partners in telecommunications and agriculture.

The MBC said in a statement that it recently held talks with the Thai embassy and other officials between March 26 and April 1.

Some of the discussions involved expansion plans of Thai telecom and agriculture businesses, as well as the possibility of direct flights from Phuket to Boracay and Palawan.

The MBC also met with a Thai business delegation consisting of representatives from Charoen Pokphand Foods Philippines Corp., SkyTowers Infra, Bangkok Bank, Italian-Thai Development, SCG Marketing, and Mariwasa Siam Ceramics Inc..

In a separate meeting on March 27, MBC Foreign Programs Manager Trisha Teope met with Federation of Thai Industries Director-General Jumrud Sawangsamud in Bangkok to discuss possible ventures in manufacturing, industry 4.0, agriculture, and the circular economy. - Revin Mikhael D. Ochave