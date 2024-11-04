MSPECTRUM, Inc., a wholly owned solar subsidiary of Manila Electric Co. (Meralco), signed a partnership with a subsidiary of brandy and whisky producer Emperador, Inc. for a solar rooftop project.

In a statement on Sunday, MSpectrum said it signed an agreement with Emperador Distillers, Inc. (EDI), to put up a 640-kilowatt-peak solar facility at the latter’s manufacturing plant in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

The project is expected to generate approximately 832,798 kilowatt-hours of energy annually. This will allow EDI to reduce its carbon footprint by an estimated 593.12 metric tons, equivalent to 27,242 trees planted and more than 2.36 million kilometers reduced in vehicle travel per year.

“The contract signing with MSpectrum is a continuation of the transformative journey of our business. Their solar rooftop installation will not only help us achieve our sustainability goals but also significantly reduce our electricity costs,” EDI President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Winston S. Co said.

“We are excited about our partnership with MSpectrum as we continue to explore more solar solutions for our facilities to maximize our energy efficiency and continue our commitment to a greener future,” he added.

With the partnership, MSpectrum will be able to leverage Emperador’s operational scale to implement “impactful solar solutions,” according to MSpectrum Chief Operating Officer Patrick Henry T. Panlilio.

“Through our tailored offerings and strategic alliances with leading technology partners, we are committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and safe solar installations that enhance energy efficiency, reduce costs, and contribute to a more sustainable future,” he said.

MSpectrum’s latest partnership builds on its collaboration with Anglo Watsons Glass, Inc., a unit of EDI, where it installed a two-megawatt-peak solar photovoltaic system in its Canlubang manufacturing plant in 2023.

“We are fully committed to our partnership and look forward to leveraging our expertise to support Emperador in achieving its sustainability goals,” MSpectrum President and CEO Ma. Cecilia M. Domingo said.

MSpectrum offers tailor-fit solar solutions for industrial, commercial, and residential customers “through an in-depth understanding of energy consumption behaviors and strategic partnerships with world-class technology partners.”

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT, Inc.

