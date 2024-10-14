METRO Pacific Health Corp. (MPH), the healthcare arm of the Pangilinan-led Metro Pacific Investment Corp., has acquired a controlling stake in Diliman Doctors Hospital, Inc. (DDHI).

“DDHI is MPH’s third investment transaction this year, and its 26th hospital investment in the country, bringing the group’s total in-patient capacity to more than 4,300 beds,” MPH said in a statement on Thursday last week.

Opened in 2018, DDHI has a built-up capacity of 165 beds, situated on nearly 5,000 square meters (sq.m.) of land fronting Commonwealth Avenue, with over 16,000 sq.m. allocated for surface parking and future expansion.

The hospital has more than 500 medical practitioners serving residential subdivisions. This includes Ayala Heights, Tierra Pura, Xavierville, Loyola Grand Villas, Capitol Hills, Capitol Homes, and Filinvest Homes, among others.

“However, we also came to the humble realization that the capital and operational expertise needed to fully actualize our grand vision may well be beyond our personal capabilities,” Lani G. Ancheta, president and lead founder of DDHI, said.

She said amid unprecedented safety, clinical, and cash flow challenges during the COVID-19 years, the company “never doubted DDHI’s potential.”

Ms. Ancheta added that the firm recognized the need for a strong institutional partner, and “there was no better choice for that than the clear industry leader that is Metro Pacific Health.”

“We have full trust in the MPH leadership to deftly steer the organization onwards to realize the hospital’s full potential,” she said.

Makati Medical Center, Asian Hospital and Medical Center, Cardinal Santos Medical Center, Manila Doctors Hospital, and Marikina Valley Medical Center in Metro Manila are among MPH’s premier hospital names in its portfolio.

In addition to these are Calamba Medical Center in Southern Luzon, Riverside Medical Center (Bacolod), Davao Doctors Hospital, and St. Elizabeth Hospital in General Santos.

“MPH already has transformative plans in place for DDHI, geared to introduce clinical, operational, and financial efficiencies for better patient experience and health outcomes,” the company said. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante