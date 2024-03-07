MESSAGING PLATFORM Viber unveiled on Wednesday its customizable chat folder feature in the Philippines to streamline chat organization.

“In today’s fast-paced digital world where messaging apps play a paramount role in people’s everyday lives, Rakuten Viber steps in with folders,” Rakuten Viber Chief Executive Officer Ofir Eyal said in an e-mailed statement.

“Our latest feature is here to elevate conversations and preserve meaningful connections by unlocking time-saving potential and embracing the advantage of simplicity.”

This feature allows users to create up to five custom folders apart from the “All” tab section, which includes all other chats.

The company also said that chats can be assigned to multiple folders and folders can contain or add an unlimited number of chats.

Folders can be renamed or marked as “read” for easier browsing of all chats within the folders.

“The unread badge with a number on top of each folder indicates the number of unread chats within that folder,” it said.

However, certain exclusions apply, as hidden chats, messages from businesses, and customer interactions cannot be included in these folders, it added.

Viber said folders are gradually being launched globally and are set to become available to all users with Rakuten Viber version 22.0 and above in the next “couple of months.” — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante