SECURITY BANK Corp. has tapped Singapore-based technology firm WIZ.AI to introduce human-like conversational artificial intelligence (AI) to improve its customer engagement efforts.

This partnership, which was formalized Nov. 17, seeks “to strengthen its digital transformation agenda and enhance customer engagement through secure, scalable, conversational AI,” it said in a statement on Sunday.

WIZ.AI specializes in AI-powered omnichannel customer engagement.

“The collaboration marks a significant step in the Bank’s efforts to modernize operations and apply intelligent automation across key service touchpoints, including collections. By integrating WIZ.AI’s natural language processing (NLP) and voice automation capabilities, Security Bank aims to improve efficiency, accuracy, and responsiveness while delivering more personalized customer experiences.”

Security Bank booked a net profit of P3.2 billion in the third quarter, up 6.7% from the previous year. This brought its nine-month income to P9.1 billion, rising by 7% year on year. — A.R.A. Inosante