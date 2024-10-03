THE INFRASTRUCTURE arm of the Aboitiz group is set to take over the operations and maintenance of the Laguindingan International Airport in Misamis Oriental next year, the Transportation department said.

“We are planning to sign the concession agreement for the Laguindingan airport within the month. The takeover will happen within four to six months,” Transportation Secretary Jaime J. Bautista told reporters on the sidelines of an aviation forum on Wednesday.

In September, the Department of Transportation (DoTr) said the contract to operate and maintain the Laguindingan International Airport would be awarded to Aboitiz InfraCapital, Inc., the original proponent.

This came after the DoTr received no counter proposal to challenge the unsolicited proposal of Aboitiz InfraCapital, Mr. Bautista said previously.

“Aboitiz InfraCapital is eager and ready to take on the operations, management, and expansion of the Laguindingan airport… We’re waiting on the direction from the government on this for the notice of award. From there, signing should follow, then after will be a transition period to takeover,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said in a statement to BusinessWorld.

Based on the Instructions to Challengers published by the DoTr and Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP), the notice of award and other post-award requirements would immediately be issued upon the approval of the award by the Transportation Secretary and the governing board of CAAP.

It added that the original proponent or the winning challenger would execute the concession agreement within five days from its receipt of notification of compliance with the post-award requirements.

IMMEDIATE PLANS

The company said its immediate plans for the airport include expanding its operating capacity.

“What we can share at this time is we plan on expanding the operating capacity of the airport given the growth potential we see in Northern Mindanao,” Aboitiz InfraCapital said.

The Transportation department aims to implement the first phase of the Laguindingan International Airport PPP project from 2024 to 2026.

The airport will have a capacity of 1.6 million passengers a year, which will increase to 3.9 million by the end of the first phase and to 6.1 million by the end of the second phase.

According to the Public-Private Partnership Center, the contract for the Laguindingan airport will run for a period of 35 years.

The company has also submitted unsolicited proposals for the operations, maintenance, and development of the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport, Bicol International Airport, and Iloilo International Airport.

The group secured original proponent status for the New Bohol-Panglao International Airport, which will undergo the Swiss challenge by November, according to Mr. Bautista.

In 2022, Aboitiz InfraCapital finalized a deal with Megawide Construction Corp. and GMR Airports International B.V., allowing it to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corp., the company behind the Mactan-Cebu International Airport. — Ashley Erika O. Jose