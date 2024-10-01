THE DEPARTMENT of Trade and Industry (DTI) is set to finalize the priority areas where Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions, Inc. will expand internet connectivity to aid in the digitalization of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

At the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s (PCCI) Media Kapihan on Monday, Trade Undersecretary Blesila A. Lantayona said that the DTI will have a follow-up meeting with Converge on Tuesday to finalize the list.

The meeting comes after the DTI partner signed a memorandum of understanding with Converge on Sept. 10 with the aim of bridging the gap in digital connectivity in far-flung areas.

The partnership aims to provide local MSMEs with high-speed internet connectivity and cost-effective products and services.

Ms. Lantayona said that the DTI initially submitted a list of areas where they believe internet connectivity should be improved.

“We submitted our list of agrarian reform beneficiary areas, which are already in the far-flung areas, and Negosyo Centers, which are not well connected as they are located in areas that are less in terms of internet connection,” she said.

“Converge committed to helping connect these areas. So, we will have a follow-up meeting to finalize the list because what we provided was just an initial list,” she added.

She said that the partnership with Converge is important in connecting the identified less-connected areas or areas with very intermittent internet connection.

During the pandemic, many micro and small businesses closed down as they were not digitalized, according to PCCI Executive Vice-President Ferdinand A. Ferrer.

“We saw a lot of these micro and some of the small businesses fold up just because they are not 100% digitally connected,” said Mr. Ferrer, adding that 50% of the regions in the country remain unconnected.

He said that addressing the digital divide will help the country achieve its goal of becoming a first-world nation.

However, he noted that micro and small enterprises will become targets of fraud and scams once they become connected.

“What our biggest fear at PCCI is that once we connect all these small businesses and microbusinesses, they will be a target of scams,” he said.

Because of this, he said that a program should be put in place to train the micro and small business owners.

“So, this will fall on our capacity building in training them. And PCCI is here. We have 129 local chapters, all active, and we are here to provide support in capacity building,” he said.

“This is so our entrepreneurs and our microbusinesses will not be the target of fraud and scams that come with the territory,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile