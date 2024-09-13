CONVERGE ICT Solutions, Inc. seeks to enhance guest experience and improve the operational efficiency of local hotels with the launch of the Converge Concierge platform in partnership with Sky Cable, Inc.

Converge Concierge with SkyTV Plus integrates with existing hotel property management systems, streamlining bookings, guest services, and billing processes.

“This is a new innovation for the hospitality solution for hotel guest experience, especially since this is new interactive,” Converge Chief Executive Officer Dennis Anthony H. Uy told reporters during the launch of Converge Concierge, adding that this is also aimed to be installed in resorts, hospitals, and service apartments.

The Manila Hotel is the first to deploy the product, he said.

Mr. Uy said the hotels can advertise their services shown on their smart televisions, powered by Converge Concierge, while customers are provided with access to live channels, cable TV, streaming platforms, and in-app games.

The product features an in-room entertainment and information hub, complete with IoT-enabled smart controls and the high-definition IPTV solution, SkyTV Plus.

Brian Kendrick Uy, technology manager at Converge, said the platform allows guests to book restaurants and services, and in-room dining. The lighting and air conditioner can also be controlled from a remote seen on the television.

The firm also said the platform is scalable and not only caters to big hotels but also to medium-sized and small hotels.

“We hope to help with the transformation of the hospitality industry in the country, so that our country is more competitive in world tourism, across the world,” Converge Executive Vice-President and Chief Commercial Officer Mr. Benjamin B. Azada said.

SKY CABLE PARTNERSHIP

The product is an expansion of its partnership with Sky Cable Corp. after it announced a commercial agreement to upgrade Sky Cable’s network and services. Under this partnership, Sky Cable will use Converge’s network to enhance its offerings.

“I think with the existing content, which is the Sky, with the other thing, with the platform, we’ll be eventually doing series and per region because we have a nationwide operation. So especially where it’s a strong area,” Mr. Uy said.

The growth from the Converge Concierge will be reflected in the balance sheet in the first quarter or second quarter of next year, he said.

“We don’t acquire. We help them to be transformed since Sky is still analog technology. We have already built a massive infrastructure, so what we extend to them is using our infrastructure,” Mr. Uy said.

He said Sky Cable migrated all their technology to fiber and the new technology IPTV and just have a commercial arrangement.

Converge will first target hotels with Sky Cable subscriptions and will upgrade it. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante