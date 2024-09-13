MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has invested P48.43 million to upgrade the control house at its Novaliches Substation in Quezon City.

The project aims to improve operational efficiency and flexibility of the substation that serves customers in Novaliches in Quezon CIty and Caloocan City, the power distributor said in a statement on Thursday.

The company said that the project involved the replacement of a 44-year-old control house with a new building equipped with a switchgear room.

It contains “critical equipment and devices” such as 34.5-kilovolt switchgears, protection relay panels, SCADA equipment, station service, and telecommunications equipment, among others essential to the substation’s daily operations.

“Meralco pours in investments for new projects and upgrades to improve its electricity distribution system to ensure safe, stable and reliable electricity service,” the company said.

In May, Meralco energized a P450-million new substation in Batangas City to cater to the existing energy demand of the city.

Meralco’s controlling stakeholder, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera