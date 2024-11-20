THE ENERGY Regulatory Commission (ERC) has approved three capital expenditure (capex) transmission projects for the National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP), amounting to P38.09 billion.

In separate resolutions, the regulator approved the development of the P17.09-billion Bolo-Balaoan 500-kilovolt (kV) Transmission Line, P16.8-billion Northern Luzon 230-kV Loop, and P4.2-billion Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay Transmission projects.

The grid projects are expected to improve the reliability and stability of the transmission grid in key Luzon and Visayas provinces.

“The approval of these projects underscores our commitment to ensuring the reliability, security, and affordability of our country’s electricity supply,” ERC Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer Monalisa C. Dimalanta said.

“It is thus critical for the NGCP to ensure the efficient and timely completion of the projects so we can further boost the ability of our grid to absorb new power capacities needed to meet the growing demand of our communities, businesses, and industries,” she added.

The Bolo-Balaoan 500-kV line, which will serve as a backbone in the northwestern part of the island grid, is expected to support the integration of offshore wind and other committed renewable energy projects, as well as liquefied natural gas.

Along with the approval, the ERC ordered the grid operator to complete the project by Nov. 30, 2026.

The Northern Luzon 230-kV Loop project is designed to upgrade the existing transmission corridor and harness the generation potential in the provinces of Cagayan, Kalinga, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte.

The project is expected to be finished by March 2028.

To help bridge power in the Visayas, the Nabas-Caticlan-Boracay Transmission project will address the overloading issues in the existing Nabas-Caticlan 69-kV transmission line, Caticlan-Boracay transmission line, and Manoc-Manoc 69-kV load end substation.

The project, which is seen to enhance the reliability of power supply to the Panay Islands, is directed to be finished by May 2025.

Last week, NGCP Spokesperson Cynthia P. Alabanza said that the company would allocate more than P600 billion in capex for over 100 transmission projects. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera