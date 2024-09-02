GLOBE Telecom, Inc. announced on Sunday the expansion of its digital infrastructure in Luzon with 20 new sites.

“With these new towers and expansion sites, we are not only enhancing connectivity but also empowering communities to thrive in the digital age,” Globe’s Head of Service Planning and Engineering Joel R. Agustin said in a media release.

The Ayala-led telecommunications company has established 20 new sites across four provinces in Central Luzon: six in Bulacan, six in Nueva Ecija, five in Pampanga, and three in Tarlac.

For the first semester of the year, the company has expanded its network infrastructure by adding 352 new cell towers and upgrading 1,942 existing mobile sites to long-term evolution (LTE) technology.

Additionally, Globe has deployed 39,880 fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) lines in the first six months of the year to enhance its high-speed fiber internet coverage.

“Better connectivity in the four provinces are seen to benefit various industries, including agriculture, food processing, aquaculture, handicraft and tourism, among others,” it said.

For the second quarter, Globe saw its attributable net income increase by 9.5% to P7.74 billion from last year’s P7.07 billion lifted by expenses cut for the period.

Gross revenues for the second quarter reached P44.32 billion, lower by 0.38% from P44.49 billion a year ago, the company’s financial report showed.

The company’s lower expenses for the period managed to offset its lower revenues, according to Globe’s financial report.

Shares in the company closed P38, or 1.7% lower, at P2,200 apiece at the stock exchange on Friday. — Ashley Erika O. Jose