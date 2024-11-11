A DAVAO-BASED construction company has secured the contract for the P839.18-million Currimao Port expansion project, the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) said.

In a notice of award, the PPA said that Khan Kon Chi Construction and Development Corp. has secured the contract for the port expansion project.

Aside from Khan Kon Chi Construction & Development Corp., eight companies submitted bids for the project, namely: Goldridge Construction & Development Corp., Mamsar Construction and Industrial Corp., Sunwest, Inc., SB Construction Corp., WTG Construction & Development Corp., MAC Builders Corp., and UKC Builders, Inc.

The winning contractor is given 720 days from the receipt of the notice to proceed to complete the project, the PPA said.

The country’s port regulator earlier expressed its intention to enhance and develop ports to improve their efficiency and capacity, while also preparing some of them to receive cruise ships.

The PPA has identified the Currimao Port expansion as one of its priority infrastructure projects.

Over the next four years, the PPA plans to allocate about P16 billion for infrastructure projects, including 14 flagship projects, which will undergo feasibility studies. — Ashley Erika O. Jose