ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (Philippines), a data center solutions provider, aims to advance its expansion plans to help position the country as the next data storage hub, a company official said on Tuesday.

“Our goal is to support positioning the Philippines as a regional hub for data storage,” STT GDC Philippines Board Director Jaime Alfonso Zobel de Ayala said in a statement.

“As we see growth in the data center business, we are constantly on the lookout for ways that we can harness the synergies across the Ayala Group to make sure that we’re positioning this as best as possible,” he added.

STT GDC Philippines is Globe Telecom, Inc.’s joint venture with Ayala Corp. and ST Telemedia Global Data Centres (STT GDC).

The company recently announced the opening of Data Hall F at STT Makati, also known as Globe MK2 Data Center, which has increased its total capacity by over five megawatts (MW) to meet growing demand.

“Our mission is to enable our digital future not only in the Philippines but across the world. Our reputation is built on delivering what we promise, a principle that remains central to our strategy,” STT GDC Philippines President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carlomagno E. Malana said.

Globe Telecom’s President and CEO Ernest L. Cu said the continued expansion of STT GDC Philippines will help position the country as a preferred location for hyperscalers in Southeast Asia.

STT GDC Philippines has seven data centers in the Philippines with a combined IT load of 150 MW, data from its website showed.

The company also said that the construction of STT Fairview and STT Cavite 2 is progressing on schedule.

STT Fairview is expected to commence operations by 2025 with an anticipated capacity of 124 MW, while STT Cavite 2 will have an estimated IT load of six MW. — Ashley Erika O. Jose