MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) has partnered with foreign universities to advance its nuclear energy initiatives.

Meralco signed a memorandum of understanding with Ontario Tech University in Canada and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign in the United States, the company said in a statement over the weekend.

The power distributor also signed deals with Harbin Engineering University and Tsinghua University, which are both partners of China National Nuclear Corporation Overseas Ltd.

Meralco said that the partnerships with the foreign universities “aim to ensure the provision of adequate knowledge on managing a nuclear power plant, including best practices in the study of nuclear energy.”

It will also enable the co-development and implementation of nuclear energy-related programs and the conduct of joint research projects beneficial to the adoption of nuclear energy as an alternative power source in the Philippines.

“Our commitment to explore the adoption of nuclear energy in the country is reinforced by these milestone collaborations with reputable international institutions,” Meralco Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Ronnie L. Aperocho said.

“These partnerships will help us gain a greater understanding of nuclear technologies, ensure that challenges are addressed, and align plans with government policies prior to deployment,” he added.

The company said that the new partnerships will also strengthen its nuclear energy program, through which it also aims to equip Filipinos with expertise in the nuclear power industry.

In 2023, Meralco launched its Filipino Scholars and Interns on Nuclear Engineering (FISSION) program. The first batch of scholars is set to start their three-to-four-year nuclear engineering program in the United States and China.

Once they return to the Philippines, they will be reintegrated into Meralco and assigned to roles in its nuclear power generation unit.

“Through FISSION, we hope to cultivate the next generation of strong innovators in the field of nuclear energy, empowering and enhancing the competencies of energy professionals to advance sustainable energy solutions for the country,” Mr. Aperocho said.

Meralco’s majority owner, Beacon Electric Asset Holdings, Inc., is partly owned by PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera