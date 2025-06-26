ALFREDO S. PANLILIO, president of the Management Association of the Philippines (MAP), has been appointed as an independent director of listed conglomerate Vivant Corp., the company said.

“With a distinguished career across the energy and technology sectors, he adds strategic depth and governance strength as Vivant continues to deepen its leadership bench,” the company said in a media release on Wednesday.

In addition to leading MAP, Mr. Panlilio previously served on the board of power distributor Manila Electric Co. He is currently a director of telecommunications firms PLDT Inc. and Smart Communications, Inc.

Meanwhile, Jose M. Layug, Jr. has been appointed to the board of Vivant Energy Corp. (VEC), the group’s power generation and energy solutions unit.

Mr. Layug, a former Energy undersecretary, has expertise in Philippine energy law. He has held various governance roles within the Vivant group since 2022.

“His appointment to VEC reflects a continued commitment to bringing deep sectoral insight to the group’s energy platform as it navigates the evolving energy landscape,” Vivant said.

The company said the appointments reflect its effort “to align leadership with the evolving needs of the conglomerate — strengthening strategic oversight and governance at the corporate level, while reinforcing technical and sectoral expertise at the subsidiary level.”

Vivant has investments in companies engaged in electric power generation and distribution, as well as in the retail electricity supply business. It has also entered the water sector with a diversified portfolio that includes bulk water supply, wastewater treatment, and water distribution. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera