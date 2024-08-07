RESTAURANT OPERATORS DMG Holdings, Inc. and Withlink Co., Ltd. are investing P200 million to open 23 outlets of Buchiton Ramen House in the Philippines.

In a statement on Tuesday, DMG Holdings said it will invest alongside Withlink to open 23 Buchiton Ramen House outlets by 2026, aiming to generate new jobs and franchise opportunities.

“Buchiton targets to open three outlets this year, 10 by 2025, and 10 by 2026,” said Matthew Ablis, chief operating officer of DMG Holdings.

He added that an investment of between P7 million and P9 million is needed to open a Buchiton store in the Philippines.

Aside from Buchiton, DMG Holdings is also the operator of 29 restaurant outlets in the Philippines. These comprise seven Mesa restaurants, seven Hayashi restaurants, nine stores of Old Town Malaysian Cuisine, and four stores of Vari Uma.

Last week, DMG Holdings opened the first Philippine outlet of Buchiton at SM San Lazaro, which serves Tonkotsu ramen.

The Manila store will offer the brand’s ramen broth, gyoza, and karaage, which will be imported directly from Japan.

“Aside from Buchiton’s first Philippine outlet at SM San Lazaro, we will also open two more stores this year at SM Cebu-Consolacion and SM East Ortigas Mall,” Mr. Ablis said.

Withlink, the Japanese operator of Buchiton Ramen House, is part of Yoshinoya Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mr. Del Mundo said he expects Buchiton to become a popular dining option in the Philippines.

“Buchiton was created with a deep respect for traditional recipes and a passion for delivering exceptional taste. We are excited to bring the rich flavors of authentic Japanese ramen to Filipino food enthusiasts,” he said.

“Filipinos have developed a strong affinity for ramen over the years, and Buchiton is eager to satisfy this growing demand with its reasonably priced yet flavor-packed offerings,” he added. — Justine Irish D. Tabile