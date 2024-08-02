LISTED property developer Megaworld Corp. said it will award a two-bedroom residential condominium unit worth P24 million to each Filipino gold medalist at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

The fully furnished condo unit is located in the 50-hectare McKinley Hill township within Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig City, Megaworld said in a statement on Thursday.

“This 2024, we are celebrating our 100th year of participating in the Olympic Games, and what a way to celebrate this milestone than by recognizing the superb competitive spirit of our newest Olympic gold medalist and welcoming them to McKinley Hill,” Megaworld President Lourdes T. Gutierrez-Alfonso said.

“As one of the most celebrated addresses in Fort Bonifacio, McKinley Hill is home to several world-class athletes, including members of the Philippine national teams for basketball and football. This makes it a perfect home for Filipino champions who live a life of passion and excellence through and through,” she added.

McKinley Hill is one of four Megaworld townships within Fort Bonifacio, along with Forbes Town, McKinley West, and Uptown Bonifacio. It hosts the McKinley Hill Village, residential condominiums and villas, office towers, schools, foreign embassies, and the McKinley Hill Football Stadium.

The Philippine delegation to the Paris Olympics consists of 22 athletes, including EJ Obiena (athletics), Lauren Hoffman (athletics), John Cabang-Tolentino (athletics), Carlos Yulo (gymnastics), Levi Jung-Ruivivar (gymnastics), Aleah Finnegan (gymnastics), Emma Malabuyo (gymnastics), Elreen Ando (weight lifting), John Ceniza (weight lifting), Vanessa Sarno (weight lifting), Joanie Delgaco (rowing), Eumir Marcial (boxing), Nesthy Petecio (boxing), Carlo Paalam (boxing), Hergie Bacyadan (boxing), Aira Villegas (boxing), Jarod Hatch (swimming), Kayla Sanchez (swimming), Dottie Ardina (golf), Bianca Pagdanganan (golf), Sam Catantan (fencing), and Kiyomi Watanabe (judo). — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave