LOW-COST carrier AirAsia Philippines said it has recorded 3.86 million passengers as of July, with strong demand from millennials and Generation Z driving its passenger seat sales.

“AirAsia MOVE app was able to market the airline’s monthly promos and reach millions worldwide,” AirAsia Philippines said in a statement on Monday.

In the Philippines alone, AirAsia booked a total of 1.1 million seats under its promo seat sales from January to July, of which almost the majority, or a total of 820,000, are Gen Zs and millennials.

Millennials were born from the early 1980s to the late 1990s, while Gen Zs include those born from 1995 to 2004.

“Millennials and Gen Zs are tech-savvy… Technology always plays an important role in their decision-making, 70% of online and over-the-app bookings for the first half of 2024 came from millennials and Gen Z’s,” AirAsia Philippines Communications head Steve F. Dailisan said in a statement on Monday.

For six months to early July, AirAsia Philippines has flown a total of 3.86 million passengers, compared to 3.87 million in the first semester of 2023.

Last year, AirAsia Philippines logged a total of 6.6 million passengers.

In April, AirAsia Philippines said that it was planning to expand its domestic routes by adding more direct flights to popular destinations like Boracay.

The airline also aims to capitalize on the increased weekly seating capacity between the Philippines and South Korea by introducing new routes to South Korea and possibly increasing its existing capacity. — Ashley Erika O. Jose