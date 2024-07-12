GLOBE Business, a unit of Globe Telecom, Inc., has partnered with US-based security cloud provider Zscaler, Inc. to enhance data protection for enterprises, the company announced on Thursday.

“We understand the immense challenges businesses face in navigating the evolving cybersecurity landscape amid rapid digital adoption,” Globe Business said in a statement.

Globe Business is the business-to-business arm of listed telecommunications company Globe.

It provides identity and access management security, which is an essential part of IT security for secured user connections to internet resources and private applications.

It is a provider of uninterrupted monitoring, threat detection, and incident response through its security operations center.

Under this partnership, Globe Business will use Zscaler’s cloud security platform and its security solutions while also delivering comprehensive endpoint, cloud, identity, and data protection, the company said.

“Cybersecurity is a top priority for modern enterprises, and we are excited to partner with Globe Business to deliver our industry-leading cloud security services in the Philippine market,” said Foad Farrokhnia, Zscaler vice-president for Asia-Pacific and Japan’s channel and alliances.

The collaboration between the two companies is expected to transform business through the adoption of cloud and mobility, Globe said.

“These solutions offer advanced threat prevention, data protection, and secure access for users across any device, location, or network while reducing the cost and complexity of running a secure enterprise-class network,” Globe Business said.

At the local bourse on Thursday, shares in the company closed P50 or 2.38% higher to end at P2,150 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose