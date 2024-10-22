THE CIVIL Aeronautics Board (CAB) is keeping the passenger fuel surcharge unchanged for November.

In an advisory on Monday, CAB retained the passenger surcharge at Level 4 for next month, the second time the fuel surcharge was set at this level for the year.

At Level 4, the passenger fuel surcharge is between P117 and P342 for domestic flights and P385.70 and P2,867.82 for international flights originating from the Philippines.

A fuel surcharge may be collected by airlines based on the movement of jet fuel prices, using a benchmark known as MOPS (Mean of Platts Singapore).

All airlines seeking to impose the November fuel surcharge must submit an application on or before the effectivity period, CAB Executive Director Carmelo L. Arcilla said.

For fuel surcharges that will be collected in foreign currency, the applicable conversion rate for airlines will be P56.09 to a dollar.

The global average jet fuel price rose 5.2% week on week as of Oct. 11 to $93.02 per barrel.

Year on year, the global average of jet fuel dropped by 17.2%, according to fuel price monitoring reports by the International Air Transport Association. — Ashley Erika O. Jose