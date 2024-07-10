MEGAWIDE Construction Corp. said it has started the construction of DoubleDragon Properties Corp.’s Hotel 101 project in Quezon City, scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2026.

The leisure hotel will have a total of 702 units and will sit on a 2,547-square-meter property within the Bridgetowne Estate in Libis, Quezon City, Megawide said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hotel 101 is the flagship property of Hotel of Asia, Inc., the hospitality arm of DoubleDragon.

The company said it aims to use its precast technology to ensure faster results.

“We continue to explore avenues to incorporate and maximize our brand of innovation in the local engineering and construction arena by closely working with our precast and construction solutions unit to offer efficient project turnaround, while reducing long-term outlays for our valued clients,” Megawide Construction Chief Executive Officer Frederick T. Tan said.

The construction of the leisure hotel in Quezon City represents the sixth project between Megawide and DoubleDragon.

The two companies have recently completed four projects: DD Center East and West, which are commercial buildings accommodating office and retail tenants; and DD Plaza and DD Tower.

Megawide also said that construction is ongoing for DoubleDragon’s luxury serviced residences buildings, including DD Meridian Tower and Ascott-DD Meridian Park Manila.

At the stock exchange on Tuesday, shares in Megawide ended three centavos higher or 1.03% at P2.95 each; while shares in DoubleDragon also gained 36 centavos or 2.99% to end at P12.40 apiece. — Ashley Erika O. Jose