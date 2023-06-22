MAYNILAD Water Services, Inc. announced on Wednesday that it is planning to construct additional treatment facilities to expand the output of its New Water treatment plant.

The west zone water concessionaire has received a permanent operational permit from the Department of Health for its New Water treatment plant, allowing it to convert used water into drinking water, the company said in a statement.

“Our receipt of a permanent operational permit for the New Water facility in Parañaque marks the start of our gradual expansion of direct potable water reuse applications, in line with efforts to develop other sustainable sources of raw water supply,” said Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez.

The company also said that its plan to construct similar treatment facilities will allow it to capture treated used water from its other sewage treatment plants for conversion into a drinkable water supply.

Maynilad’s P450-million New Water treatment plant receives treated water from a sewage treatment plant, which it subsequently converts into drinkable water.

According to Maynilad’s website, the plant has a daily output of 10 million liters.

In 2022, Maynilad obtained a conditional operational permit that authorized the facility’s operation for one year.

“The issuance of the permanent operational permit is an affirmation that the facility met all requirements during the monitoring period,” Maynilad said.

Maynilad serves the cities of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon. It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

