PREMIUM supermarket The Marketplace has opened a branch at Opus Mall in Quezon City.

This expansion aims to capture upscale consumer segments with premium meats, exclusive brands, a diverse selection of cheeses, and top-tier wines from global vineyards, the company said on Thursday.

Customers can explore a brand shop featuring labels such as Casino, Waitrose, El Corte Inglés, No Brand, and Meadows, it said.

Specialty offerings include customized charcuterie with cheeses and deli selections from around the world.

The Marketplace Opus also features a bar in partnership with the Philippine Wine Merchants.

The company said it uses carbon dioxide refrigeration to reduce emissions and repurpose heat for building heating.

Located at Robinsons Land Corp.’s Bridgetowne Estate, Opus Mall spans 50,000 square meters, offering shopping, dining, and entertainment. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave