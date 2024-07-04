MAYNILAD WATER Services, Inc. said it is expanding its use of artificial intelligence (AI) to monitor an additional 1,500 kilometers of pipelines for quicker leak detection and response.

“Through this advanced AI technology, we can proactively identify and address potential leaks in our water distribution system,” Maynilad Chief Operations Officer Randolph T. Estrellado said in a statement on Wednesday.

Maynilad targets to minimize network losses and enhance water supply recovery for distribution.

“This not only enables us to respond more swiftly and efficiently to pipe network issues. It also significantly enhances our ability to conserve water resources and improve service reliability for our customers,” Mr. Estrellado said.

The company said it uses AI technology called Infrawise, developed by Portugal-based AGS (Administração e Gestão de Sistemas de Salubridade), a wholly owned subsidiary of Marubeni Corp.

Infrawise functions as AI decision-making software that analyzes and identifies critical areas in Maynilad’s pipe network for focused leak detection and replacement activities.

Maynilad initiated the application of this AI technology in October 2023, covering an initial area of 1,700 kilometers of water pipelines.

Following the pilot phase, the AI software generated a map pinpointing vulnerabilities across 750 kilometers of pipelines, facilitating the identification of 1,525 leaks.

Additionally, Maynilad uses AI technology from satellite-based infrastructure intelligence company Asterra to detect underground pipe leaks.

This technology employs patented algorithms to track the spectral “signature” of potable water underground captured in satellite imagery. The leakage information is compiled into a geographic information system report detailing street locations, expediting the process of leak detection and repair.

“Integrating AI in Maynilad operations was driven by the need to maintain efficiency and accelerate the reduction of water losses,” the company said.

“The company is continuously exploring other advanced technological solutions that have the potential to augment its existing equipment and capability on leak detection,” it added.

Maynilad serves Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana. It also operates in Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies the cities of Cavite, Bacoor, and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario, all in Cavite province.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which has a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — S.J. Talavera