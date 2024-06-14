NOKIA Corp. said it is working with Globe Telecom, Inc. to modernize the telecommunications company’s network infrastructure.

Nokia said its solution would help Globe lower network cost and provide a way for easy deployment of fixed wireless access.

It said the Ayala-led telecommunications company is set to replace its existing legacy solution with Nokia’s broadband network gateway (BNG) solution, which will modernize network infrastructure to enhance connectivity performance.

According to Nokia, BNG solutions help deliver services using fiber-to-the-node and fiber-to-the-premises technology.

These solutions can interwork with back-end operations support systems.

“We are committed to continuously improving our network infrastructure to provide the best possible broadband experience to our subscribers. Nokia’s new BNG solution introduces the capability to evolve into a flexible multi-access gateway that can combine wireline and wireless access technologies,” said Globe Senior Vice-President and Head of network planning and engineering Joel R. Agustin.

The new solution will allow Globe to introduce capabilities to support fixed wireless access services, boosting its residential wireline postpaid and prepaid broadband services.

Separately, Globe said it has deployed 27 new fifth-generation (5G) technology sites across the Philippines, increasing its outdoor coverage in the country.

This development boosted Globe’s 5G outdoor coverage to 98.35% in the National Capital Region and 92.86% in Visayas and Mindanao in the first quarter, the company said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose