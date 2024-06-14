NOVOTEL said it has partnered with World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to support ocean conservation across its global hotel network.

The two groups signed a three-year agreement in which WWF France will provide technical expertise to Novotel, guiding its 580 hotels worldwide in initiatives for ocean protection, according to a statement e-mailed by Novotel on June 12.

Novotel, the midscale hotel brand of the French hospitality company Accor Group, will also sponsor several WWF ocean-related conservation projects worldwide as part of the partnership.

“Novotel’s commitment and investment in ocean preservation, alongside the WWF, represent a major turning point in its history. It demonstrates the determination of the brand and the Accor Group to act resolutely in favor of biodiversity and fight climate change, while inspiring the entire sector,” Accor Chief Sustainability Officer Brune Poirson said.

“Tourism has a major impact on marine resources. Yet, it is also very dependent on them,” she added.

Under the partnership, Novotel will create a three-year science-based action plan to rebalance its impact on the planet.

These include reducing plastic, water, and carbon footprint impact; making sustainable food choices by reducing food waste; enhancing education and ocean awareness; and contributing to research and innovation.

WWF is conducting site visits to Novotel hotels to understand property-level operations and practices, assess procurement data, and make recommendations.

“The oceans are an essential resource of biodiversity that must be protected. WWF is committed to strategic and innovative partnerships with the largest international and national companies in the world to help them reduce their ecological footprint in a concrete way and to make a positive contribution to the environment,” WWF France Conservation Director Yann Laurans said.

Meanwhile, Novotel will also support WWF France conservation projects such as the protection of the Posidonia flowering plant; removal of ghost gear or discarded fishing gear; as well as support to WWF France’s Blue Panda boat that carries out scientific dives.

The hotel brand will also help track and trace marine turtles in Asia-Pacific and protect sea turtles in Western Atlantic.

Novotel is Accor’s founding brand. It has more than 580 hotels across 64 countries.

In the Philippines, Accor has presence in various areas such as Makati, Manila, Mandaluyong, Clark, Cebu City, and Boracay. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave