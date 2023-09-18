GLOBE Telecom, Inc. has expanded the coverage of its fifth-generation (5G) roaming services to more countries, improving the mobile connectivity of its postpaid and prepaid customers.

In a statement on Sunday, the telecommunications firm said its 5G roaming coverage is now in Guatemala, South Africa, Seychelles, India, Peru, Aland Islands, Crete, Croatia, and Romania.

With the new additions, Globe said its 5G roaming service is now available across 72 countries.

“Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the best possible roaming experience. With our 5G coverage now spanning 72 countries, we’re leading the way in the Philippines and giving our customers a better roaming experience,” Globe Vice-President for Postpaid and International Business Coco Domingo said.

“Whether you’re a Globe customer traveling abroad or a foreign subscriber visiting our beautiful islands, you can now #RoamWithGlobe and enjoy unparalleled 5G speeds,” he added.

Globe said its postpaid customers could preregister for their preferred data roaming promos a day before their trip through the GlobeOne app.

Some of the options include Roam Surf Longer Stay, which provides data roaming services for as low as P200 a day, and Globe Roam Surf 399, which allows customers to turn on their mobile data and data roaming upon landing at the country of destination.

Globe prepaid users could also immediately connect to roaming partners and register for Roam Surf promos via the GlobeOne app for as low as P100 a day.

Meanwhile, inbound roamers or foreign subscribers of Globe’s partner networks who are visiting the Philippines could also take advantage of the company’s 5G infrastructure.

For the first semester, Globe recorded a 27.1% drop in its net income to P14.33 billion from P19.65 billion a year ago.

Shares of Globe were last traded on Sept. 15, when it fell P43 or 2.4% to finish at P1,752 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave