PRESTIGE by Filinvest said it has allocated P1.1 billion in Celestia, a residential project in Timberland Heights in San Mateo, Rizal.

The project is scheduled for turnover in 2027.

“Under the top-end portfolio of Prestige by Filinvest, Celestia is designed to attract high-end investors and homebuyers,” First Vice-President under Prestige by Filinvest Bong Gonzales said in an e-mail on May 31.

Mr. Gonzales added that the company aims to break ground for the project by the end of this year.

Celestia will offer 273 expansive lots, located at the highest point within the township giving its residents a “panoramic scene of the Sierra Madre Mountain Range and the sparkling cityscape,” according to the company.

Celestia Phase 1 offers lots ranging from 351 to 708 square meters (sq.m.), with prices starting at 14 million, Mr. Gonzales said.

“We put people at the core of our work, so we design our towns with their comfort and convenience in mind,” he said.

“With how fast-paced city life could be, a home close to nature but still easily accessible from the city is a dream to many but made possible with Celestia.”

Celestia, Mr. Gonzales also said, offers a combination of tranquility and accessibility, where the bypass road ensures that residents are just 20 minutes from Quezon City.

“We are thrilled to launch Celestia at Timberland Heights because this is for people who worked their way to the top and deserve the best home and community where they can fully enjoy both nature and the city,” Filinvest Alabang, Inc. Senior Vice-President for Residential and Estates Daphne Mae Odra-Sanchez said.

Filinvest said Celestia offers expansive lot sizes ranging from 345 sq. m. to 1,148 sq. m.

“Amenities are carefully curated befitting the exceptional lifestyle residents deserve. They can bask in the warm embrace of the sun at the perfectly designed Central Park or admire the beauty of both nature and architecture at The Peak, which features a vantage point of the entire neighborhood and its surroundings,” the company added. — Aubrey Rose A. Inosante