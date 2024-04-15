AYALA Healthcare Holdings, Inc. (AC Health) is looking at the cities of Cebu and Davao for possible mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and investments as the company tries to expand its presence, its top official said.

“Our M&A and investment pipeline is still very strong,” AC Health President Paolo Maximo F. Borromeo told reporters on the sidelines of a media event in Taguig City last week. “We’re looking at different assets across the country, primarily in major cities like Cebu and Davao.”

AC Health is also looking at strategic partnerships to boost its network and, he added.

AC Health has six hospitals under its network. The company has inaugurated the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital in Taguig City and partnered with the Far Eastern University – Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation for the management of their university hospital.

“We have strong momentum across AC Health,” Mr. Borromeo said. “What’s important is we’re driving utilization.”

In December, AC Health bought a minority stake in North Luzon-based pharmaceutical company St. Joseph Drug or Joleco Resources, Inc.

AC Health is the healthcare unit of Ayala Corp. Its portfolio consists of the pharmacy chain Generika Drugstore, pharmaceutical importer and distributor IE Medica and MedEthix, multispecialty clinics, ambulatory centers and full-service hospital network Healthway, and healthcare aggregator app KonsultaMD. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave