Logistics company Ninja Van Philippines seeks to boost its presence in provincial areas to help address retail challenges, according to its country head.

“Our logistics infrastructure has already expanded to second- and third-tier cities,” Jose Alvin Perez, country head of Ninja Van Philippines, told reporters last week.

Ninja Van, which has as many as 8,000 delivery fleets in the country, wants to boost its business in these areas, he added.

The company sees growth outside Metro Manila, specifically Pampanga and provinces in Mindanao, Mr. Perez said.

“We are surprised that in some regions, for example Mindanao, there’s a lot of e-commerce activity there,” he said, adding that majority of their business would still be in Metro Manila.

Ninja Van Philippines handles almost 500,000 parcel deliveries daily, Mr. Perez said.

Last week, the company launched its new service, Ninja Restock, which streamlines the resupply and delivery process nationwide.

The company also offers other logistic solutions such as its fulfillment service that offers integrated manpower, warehousing, and inventory management solutions.

In 2023, Ninja Van announced the expansion of services beyond last-mile delivery to encompass a comprehensive suite of logistic solutions.

Ninja Van now offers Ninja Direct, Ninja Fulfillment, Ninja Rewards and account management services, the company said on its website.

The company also operates in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Thailand. Its network manages two million parcel deliveries daily through its 2,000 hubs in the Southeast Asian region. — Ashley Erika O. Jose