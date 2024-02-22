MOVATE, Inc. is hoping to boost job opportunities in the Philippines with its third global delivery center in the country, the digital technology services company said on Wednesday.

“We’re excited to launch our new facility in Antipolo in the Manila region. The Philippines has been a strategic center of high-quality service delivery and growth for us. It has emerged as a top outsourcing hub,” Sunil Mittal, chief executive officer of Movate, said in a statement.

US-based Movate, formerly CSS Corp., said the operations of its delivery center will help strengthen its regional presence and allow it to meet the rising demand of global enterprises serving US and European Union regions.

The company is targeting to hire over 1,000 Filipino professionals over the next few years, Movate said.

It also targets to partner with local universities to hire new graduates.

“Our new facility will strengthen our service capabilities as we structure ourselves for the next frontier of organizational growth and innovation. We are thankful to the government and the local bodies for their unwavering support, and we look forward to continuing the collaboration as we scale our operations in the region,” Mr. Mittal said.

The newest delivery center located in East Gate Business Center sits on 35,000 square feet of land in Antipolo City.

“The center will provide a range of services, including multilingual customer care, revenue acceleration, tech support, and professional services,” the company said.

To date, the company has two centers in Metro Manila and about 3,000 employees.

The digital technology and customer experience services provider company has operations in the US, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa. — Ashley Erika O. Jose